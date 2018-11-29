A scuffle broke out after Deontay Wilder had poked Tyson Fury in the face in their final news conference before their heavyweight bout.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury had to be pulled apart again before a melee broke out around them on stage after a news conference in Los Angeles.

Tempers flared during the heavyweight pair’s head-to-head when Wilder poked Fury in the face, with the British fighter then taking his jacket and shirt off after a scuffle broke out behind him.

The pair, who also had to be separated during a news conference in October, were then kept apart by the sizeable entourages on stage at the end of a question-and-answer session in which Fury had branded Wilder “a fraud”.

Wilder, who boasts a 40-0 record, will put his WBC title on the line at the Staples Center on Saturday.

“Wilder hasn’t always been this brash, colourful character we see today,” Fury said.

“Up until he had 30 fights he was quite shy and reserved. This is why no one knows him. Now he has a bit of swag about him, but it’s not genuine, it’s fake.

“He’s snide, a fraud, and when he gets in there with the real deal on Saturday night he’s going to know what it looks like.

“When you see a bad man, you know what one looks like. I look at him and I don’t see a bad man, I see a pretender.

“I’ve seen many of them in my life, giving it the big one until they get slapped in the mouth. That’s what happens.

“I’ve been like this since day one, this ain’t an act. I’m what I am.”

Fury is aiming to become a heavyweight champion for the first time since he upset Wladimir Klitschko three years ago in Germany.

On this day…. 2015 pic.twitter.com/5jANVc5Wk6 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 28, 2018

That was Klitschko’s first loss in 11 years but Wilder goaded Fury by claiming the Ukrainian had been a passive foe.

“The Klitschko fight, he didn’t beat Klitschko, Klitschko beat himself, we all know this,” Wilder said.

“If Klitschko would have showed up and thrown more punches, the fight would have been different. He knows this.

“He’s only got confidence because Klitschko didn’t throw no punches, that will give you confidence – if you’ve got a punching bag in the ring. It’s easy.

“Saturday comes, you got a different beast in the ring, baby.”