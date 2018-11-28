Fury to help the homeless with purse from Wilder fight

Earnings from Tyson Fury’s heavyweight clash with Deontay Wilder will go towards helping the homeless, the Briton has announced.

Tyson Fury has revealed he plans to use his earnings from the blockbuster fight with Deontay Wilder to help the homeless in Britain.

Former world heavyweight champion Fury will look to claim the WBC title when he challenges Wilder at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

But outside of the ring, the 30-year-old says he has learned a lot in California and, having noted the issues of homelessness in LA, his intention to spend the money in a positive way has been reinforced.

“When I go home, I’m going to build some homes for the homeless and set up some funds for drug addicts and alcoholics,” said Fury.

“I was always going to do it but being here gives me that extra push to go and do it even more.

“[Being in California] has really opened my eyes to a lot of things and I’m leaving as a better person.

“It’s opened my eyes to see so many different cultures, so many different things happening and going on. There are a lot of homeless people on the streets here, more than I’ve ever seen ever in my life.

“I’m staying in downtown LA but if you go five minutes down the road there’s like – I don’t know – thousands of homeless people. You think you might be in a third world country but it’s a crisis situation and something needs to be done about it.

“I’m just an outsider with an opinion but it’s a situation that is happening all over the world, especially in the UK as well.”