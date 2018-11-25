Bivol dominates Pascal to retain title

Dmitry Bivol was too good for Jean Pascal, retaining his WBA light-heavyweight title.

Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light-heavyweight title and unbeaten record with a dominant win over Jean Pascal on Saturday.

The Russian (15-0) was too good for veteran Pascal, 36, at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City.

Bivol was largely in control throughout, the judges eventually scoring it 117-111, 119-109 and 119-109 in his favour.

The 27-year-old is now eyeing a bout against one of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Sergey Kovalev or Badou Jack.

“I’ll tell my team to choose whoever they want me to fight. I’ll fight anybody,” Bivol told HBO.

“I’m ready to fight against Alvarez or Kovalev or Badou Jack.”