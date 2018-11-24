People ‘yearning’ for me to fight Wilder – Joshua

A victory for Deontay Wilder over Tyson Fury will bring a bout between the American and Anthony Joshua closer, according to the Brit.

Anthony Joshua hopes Deontay Wilder beats Tyson Fury in Los Angeles to increase the chances of a fight spectators “have been yearning for”.

Joshua, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 to ascend to the summit of his sport, holds the IBF, WBA (Super) and WBO heavyweight world titles, and remains undefeated from his 22 professional fights, winning 21 by knockout.

Wilder, the American WBC belt holder in the top division, will take on Joshua’s maverick fellow Brit Fury, who stunningly unseated Klitschko in 2015, at Staples Centre on Saturday.

“I need Wilder to win and that way it gives me more of an opportunity to fight him because as a champion, if he retains his belt, I think that’s the fight that people have been yearning for, so 2019 hopefully is a big year for me,” Joshua said, speaking courtesy of Land Rover.

“For the near future I think that Wilder fight has to happen due to the fact that we’re both champions, it’s at a good time in our career and the fans are demanding it. And for me it’ll be a rematch, a double-sided fight, but I think we have to start in London at Wembley.

“If I was undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, it’d be [Oleksandr] Usyk because he’s undisputed cruiserweight champion and I’d be undisputed heavyweight champion, so that’s like a legacy fight. Then [Tyson] Fury, and then Dillian [Whyte].”

