Miller hungry to ‘knock out a Brit’ after Dinu demolition

Jarrell Miller is hungry to come up against the winner of the all-British battle between Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora.

Jarrell Miller declared “it’s about time I knocked out a Brit” after maintaining his unbeaten record with a demolition of Bogdan Dinu.

Miller brutally stopped Romanian Dinu – who had won all 18 of his previous fights – in the fourth round of their heavyweight meeting at the Kansas Star Arena on Saturday.

The American is now looking over the Atlantic for his next opponent, with Dillian Whyte or Dereck Chisora in his sights.

“We’re just trying to work out what to do next,” the 30-year-old, nicknamed ‘Big Baby’, told DAZN.

“We want AJ [Anthony Joshua] but he’s a little busy, if Dillian Whyte gets past Derek Chisora, I want one of them.

“But I heard about Trevor Bryan, another unbeaten fighter, so I can knockout unbeaten fighters. Let’s see if Trevor Bryan picks up his phone, I will kick his behind out as well.

“It’s about time I knocked out a Brit. The Brits, right now, are top of the list and there’s just me and Deontay [Wilder] as the two undefeated American guys and Deontay’s fighting a Brit.

“He’s called out AJ but Tyson Fury’s stepped up, so if I can’t get AJ, I’d like to take Dillian Whyte, Dereck Chisora, even a David Allen or David Price.

“If Eddie Hearn wants it and he comes up with a game plan that I like, let’s make it happen.”