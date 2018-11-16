Wilder: Roach recruitment a sign of Fury nerves

Deontay Wilder thinks Tyson Fury would be better off with his uncle and former trainer Peter Fury in his corner in Los Angeles.

Deontay Wilder says the recruitment of Freddie Roach shows Tyson Fury is nervous about the prospect of doing battle with him in Los Angeles next month.

Fury will have Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach and two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton in his corner for the heavyweight title fight at the Staples Center on December 1.

The Brit’s trainer Ben Davison said he will be in charge despite the addition of Roach, who is set to take the role of cut man.

WBC champion thinks Fury will come to regret tinkering with his team and questioned why he parted with uncle and trainer Peter Fury, who helped the 30-year-old pull off a stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko three years ago.

“This is the biggest fight of his life to date and if I was him I would be trying to reach out to any resources when you are dealing with one of the most dangerous men in the boxing game.” said the American.

“I would have been more happy with Peter, that is who he really needs. His only name has been Klitschko, but Peter was the one that was with him for that. Peter knows him, in and out.

“In this short period of time [new trainers] ain’t going to get to know you. When you start getting multiple trainers that is nervous behaviour.”

Wilder vowed there will only be one outcome regardless of the expertise Fury can draw upon.

“I want him to get the trainer that he feels can get the best out of Tyson Fury because I want him to bring his best. I am sick of fighters making excuses.” Wilder added.

“I will knock him out, I will beat him. He says no man of his mother’s womb is going to beat him then why the **** is he switching up with all these trainers then?”