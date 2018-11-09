Usyk ready to fulfil a dream with Bellew bout

Tony Bellew’s “angry” eyes failed to dampen Oleksandr Usyk’s excitement ahead of their cruiserweight showdown.

Oleksandr Usyk compared the chance to fight in England to a kid receiving chocolate – and is expecting to deliver a sweet performance against Tony Bellew on Saturday.

The undefeated Usyk will put his four cruiserweight world titles – he is the reigning IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO champion, as well as holding the prestigious Ring belt – on the line when he fights in the main event in Manchester.

Bellew spoke glowingly about his next opponent at the final press conference, yet insisted he will find a way to end the Ukrainian’s unbeaten record in what is set to be the challenger’s final outing of his career.

Usyk seemed unconcerned by his rival’s threatening words, however, instead declaring his wish for the duo put on a “spectacular” show in front of a worldwide audience.

“Many years ago I was dreaming of visiting England, I couldn’t even imagine I would some day be fighting here in Manchester,” he said.

“I’m as glad as a small kid who received a Kinder Surprise!

“He is really dangerous – he is the same height, the same weight. Look at his eyes – they are just angry.”

Asked if Bellew is the toughest foe he has faced so far, Usyk replied: “Definitely – Tony is my best opponent ever.

“From my side, I will be doing what I love – I love boxing.

“The main thing for both me and Tony is to perform our best. I think this event will be a really spectacular one.”

Bellew was last in action at heavyweight, recording back-to-back victories over David Haye, but was tempted to move back down again after Usyk called him out following his victory over Murat Gassiev in July, a result that saw him unify the division in just his 15th outing as a pro.

Having talked about retirement in the immediate aftermath to his second meeting with Haye, ‘The Bomber’ was convinced to continue fighting after receiving the opportunity to go out on top.

“When he had all them four belts around his waist, the first name out of his mouth was me,” Bellew said.

“I was genuinely shocked. I was flattered, but believe you me, I’d have fought in the middle of the bar I was in at the time.

“I’m living the dream – It’s unbelievable. This was a dream – an impossible dream. I never thought it would happen – but it’s happening now.”