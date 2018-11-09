I’m going to get him! Bellew determined to topple ‘monster’ Usyk

While full of praise for his unbeaten opponent, Tony Bellew is confident he will upset Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

Tony Bellew has promised he will find a way to “get the monster” as he aims to beat the “brilliant” Oleksandr Usyk and become the new undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world.

Bellew is aiming to claim the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO titles from the unbeaten Usyk, though the challenger understands the size of the task he faces in the main event in Manchester on Saturday.

The Ukrainian is 15-0 as a pro following on from a hugely successful amateur career that included picking up a gold medal as a heavyweight at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

However, Bellew believes he – along with the help of trainer David Coldwell – has devised a plan to topple the highly rated Usyk, though he made sure to stop short of revealing his tactics in the final pre-fight news conference on Thursday.

“For the first time in my life, I’m meeting someone who has exceptional skills, exceptional talent,” Bellew said.

“He has everything but one thing – the fact I can switch a man’s lights out in one second. I can do it in a blink of an eye. It’s never happened to him before, but it could happen on Saturday.

“Whatever happens, I’ll find a way. He is the ultimate test – there is nothing he cannot do in a boxing ring. He’s the most complete fighter I’ve faced.

“If he’s as good as everyone says he is, I could lose. No problem. What would have haunted me more is if I’d have stayed retired and he called out my name with all those belts.

“Do I think I’m going to lose this fight? Absolutely not. I’m going to get him. I’m going to get the monster.

“As good as he is, he’s meeting someone with something inside him. I’m going to punch him really, really, really hard in the face.”

Bellew is dropping back down to cruiserweight for what is expected to be his final bout before he hangs up his gloves.

The Englishman recorded successive wins over domestic rival David Haye at heavyweight in his past two outings, but insists he has had no issue dropping the pounds in preparation for what will be the toughest test of his career.

“It’s been a long camp, but making weight is not an issue,” the 35-year-old added.

“Me and him [Usyk] are very similar in size. We are basically heavyweights who have to make weight.

“I’ve shown what I can do at heavyweight – and, believe you me, I will show what I can do at cruiserweight.”

Trainer Coldwell declared his delight at Bellew’s efforts to make the cruiserweight limit again, despite initially having doubts over the decision.

“He’s done the weight fantastically,” he said.

“My initial worry was he couldn’t make the weight easily. He’d done everything fantastically. Weight will not be a problem.”

Coldwell was in the corner when Everton fan Bellew upset the odds by stopping Ilunga Makabu to become a world champion at his beloved Goodison Park in May 2016 and he is warning any doubters to think again about writing off the underdog ahead of this weekend.

“No fighter is unbeatable,” Coldwell proclaimed. “Tony hits hard enough to knock out anybody. He can box with them, or he can fight with them.

“But there’s something inside that means you can never bet against him. There’s something inside him that takes him to this level – you cannot train that. That’s what is going to make sure all these belts go home [with him].”