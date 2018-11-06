I’m transformed into a killer – Wilder issues Fury warning

Deontay Wilder says he will be ready to risk his life when he steps into the ring to face Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder warned Tyson Fury he has “transformed into a killer” as he prepares to put his WBC world heavyweight title on the line in Los Angeles.

Wilder and Fury both boast unbeaten records, so something will have to give when they do battle at Staples Center on December 1.

The American says he is ready to silence Fury as he steps up his preparation for their eagerly-anticipated showdown.

“I’m feeling wonderful. My mindset has changed, my body has changed, I feel like a killer. I’m transformed into a killer,” Wilder told reporters on Monday.

“When it’s time for fighting and I’m risking my life, I turn into the Bronze Bomber. When I’m in the ring it’s a different thing than when I’m just Deontay Wilder.”

Wilder is not entertaining talk of a potential bout with Anthony Joshua ahead of his fight with the IBF, WBA and WBO champion’s compatriot.

“I don’t have a message for Anthony Joshua,” the 33-year-old added. “It’s all about Tyson Fury. I don’t want anyone to ask me about Anthony Joshua. He was a coward and that’s that.”

Wilder has no trepidation about the prospect of stepping into the ring with Fury.

“Nothing at all concerns me or scares me [about Fury]. I’m the best in the world,” said the Alabama native.