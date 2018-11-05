Usyk tells Bellew: A little less conversation, a little more action

Undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk wants to see what Tony Bellew has to offer when the time for talking is over.

Oleksandr Usyk has warned Tony Bellew his talk will count for little if he does not deliver in the ring on Saturday.

The Ukrainian is the undisputed cruiserweight champion, but Bellew – stepping down from heavyweight – has promised to beat Usyk at Manchester Arena this weekend.

However, upon arriving in Manchester on Monday, Usyk pointed out that it would be difficult to know exactly how Bellew will fare until the talking has stopped.

“This is a new chapter in [Bellew’s] career,” Usyk told Sky Sports. “We’re going to see on Saturday night what will actually happen.

“He likes to talk a lot, as you already know. A little less conversation, a little more action.”

Usyk, who holds the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts, boasts a perfect 15-0 record, last defeating Murat Gassiev by unanimous decision in Moscow in July.