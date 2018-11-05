A fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan remains “on the horizon” and the Sheffield-born star must first tackle Michael Zerafa.

Kell Brook has announced his next fight against Michael Zerafa in Sheffield on December 8 as he aims to tee up “some blockbuster fights” for 2019.

After losing back-to-back bouts to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence, Brook bounced back by knocking out Sergey Rabchenko inside two rounds at Sheffield Arena in March and he will return to his home city next month.

There continues to be talk of a clash with fellow British star Amir Khan, with Brook again hinting that there is the opportunity to book that fight for next year after facing Zerafa.

“I’m delighted to be back at Sheffield Arena in front of my people,” he said.

“The Special One is back and all of my focus and attention is on getting myself ready to put on a spectacular performance for my loyal fans.

“I want to close the year in special fashion and set up some blockbuster fights in 2019. I was ringside for Amir Khan’s last fight, so let’s see if he’ll be there on December 8, or will he be too shook for Brook?”

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: “We know that the Khan fight is on the horizon but this is all part of Kell’s preparation for being razor-sharp and bringing his weight down to 147 pounds.”

Brook and Hearn’s touting of a Khan showdown at the latter’s preferred welterweight limit comes despite the Zerafa fight being billed as an eliminator for the WBA’s light-middleweight crown, with the sanctioning body currently recognising American Jarrett Hurd and Argentine Brian Carlos Castano as its champions.

Jono Carroll will face Guillaume Frenois on an undercard that also features David Allen, Josh Kelly and Spike O’Sullivan.