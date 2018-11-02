Whyte and Chisora agree long-awaited rematch

After months of speculation, Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora finally have a date for a heavyweight rematch this December.

Whyte (24-1) defeated Chisora (29-8) by split decision in December 2016 and, although the victor has since elevated himself into the world title conversation, talk of a second fight has persisted.

And 10 days after Whyte warned Chisora – now managed by David Haye – that he needed to agree terms swiftly, the bout has been confirmed.

The two will face off at London’s O2 Arena on December 22, where Whyte is confident he will secure a far more comprehensive victory than was the case two years ago.

“I believe that I’ll knock him out in devastating fashion this time,” he said.

“Last time was my first 12-rounder and I was a little bit inexperienced, but this time I’ll know exactly what to do. He’s at the end of the road.

“This is heavyweight boxing and you never know what’s around the corner, but I’ve done what I need to do to secure a shot at a world title.

“There’s always something getting in the way, other fights being made or money and politics ruining things, but after I finish Chisora nobody can deny me my shot.”