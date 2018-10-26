Fury reveals abandoned high-speed suicide attempt

Tyson Fury has opened on how close he came to taking his own life after the high of beating Wladimir Klitschko.

Tyson Fury revealed he came within seconds of committing suicide by crashing his Ferrari at 190 miles per hour in 2016 as he “wanted to die so bad”.

Fury opened up on his battle with depression after defying the odds to be crowned world heavyweight champion with a sensational victory over Wladimir Klitschko three years ago.

The Brit turned to drugs and drink as he hit what he described as “the lowest low” after the “massive high” of dethroning Klitschko.

Fury will be back in the spotlight when he faces WBC champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on December 1, just over two years after the unbeaten 30-year-old wanted to take his own life.

He said on the Joe Rogan Podcast: “I was waking up and I didn’t want to be alive, I was making everybody’s life a misery, everybody that was close to me I was pushing away. Nobody could talk any sense into me at all and I’d go very, very low at times.

“I bought a brand new Ferrari convertible in the summer of 2016 and I was in it on a strip of highway where I am and at the bottom of about a five-mile strip there is a massive bridge that crosses the motorway.

“I knew that and I got the car up to 190 miles an hour. I was heading towards the bridge, I didn’t care what anyone was thinking, I didn’t care about hurting my family, my career, friends or anyone.

“I just wanted to die so bad, I’d given up on life and just as I was heading towards that bridge at 190 in this Ferrari – it’d have crushed like a Coke can if I’d have hit it – I heard a voice saying ‘no, don’t do this Tyson – think about your kids, think about your family and your little boys and girls growing up with no father’.

“I pulled over and I was shaking and was so afraid. And after that day I would never, ever think or try to do it again.”

Fury said he spiralled out of control following a triumph over Klitschko that he compared to climbing Mount Everest.

“I hit the drink, heavily on a daily basis. I hit the drugs, I was out all night partying with women of the night and not coming home.” he added.

“I didn’t care about boxing, I didn’t care about living. I just wanted to die and I was going to have a good time doing it, while I was doing it.”