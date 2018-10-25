Namibian boxer Paulus Ambunda signs with Ringstar

The three-time IBO world champion Paulus Ambunda, who was also a former WBO World Bantamweight title holder joins Ringstar Boxing promotion.

“I am happy to sign with Ringstar Management, and I look forward to my upcoming fights, under the Ringstar banner,” says the Namibian slugger.

Scott Farrell, Founder & CEO of Ringstar Boxing, adds, “I am very excited to welcome Paulus “The Rock” Ambunda, to Ringstar Management. He still has plenty to offer and he proved that on my last show at Marina Bay Sands on September 29th, when he once again claimed the IBO super bantamweight title. I will be taking Paulus to bigger fights and he will once again shock the world, mark my words.”

Ringstar has been increasing its reach throughout Asia, with shows broadcast worldwide via international broadcast partners. Come 2019, Ringstar Boxing will also promote four shows in various South East Asian cities.

“We will be working closely with the WBC to promote only the best fights in boxing, including a world title to be announced very soon,” Farrell added.

Ambunda joins other world-class boxers managed & promoted by Ringstar, such as IBO World Bantamweight champion Michael Dasmarinas, and IBO Intercontinental Featherweight champion Muhamad Ridhwan among others.