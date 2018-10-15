Wilder apologises for ‘breaking mascot’s jaw’

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has apologised after reports said that he had injured a mascot after punching while appearing on a US television show.

Several media reports said that the American had broken the mascot’s jaw when he punched the mascot during an appearance on Spanish language show Nacion ESPN to promote his upcoming title defence against Tyson Fury.

Wilder smashed the mascot, who was wearing a sombrero and moustache, in the face after being asked to demonstrate his punching power.

He threw a huge right hand that landed in the mascot’s face and sent him sprawling to the ground.

Deontay Wilder Lands A Devastating Punch & Breaks A Mascot Jaw! pic.twitter.com/eWlaDy8cB3 — Boomka God ♌ (@BoomkaGod) October 14, 2018

The boxer also denied claims that he did not know there was a person inside the costume.

“Anything headlining I didn’t know a human being was in there is just straight click-baiting,” wrote Wilder.

“I sincerely apologise to the brave man that was injured (if this is true). I have the utmost respect for him, his participation, willingness and courage.

“If this (injured mascot) is true, I personally would like to invite him to my 1 December fight.”

Wilder is scheduled to fight former world champion Fury in Los Angeles.