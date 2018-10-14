Crawford retains title in front of hometown fans

World welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford outclassed Jose Benavidez Jr. before scoring a 12th-round TKO victory in the first defence of his WBO 147-pound title.

Crawford dominated virtually the entire fight at the CHI Health Center in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, opting for a southpaw stance for most of the contest.

He won it after a tremendous uppercut put Phoenix native Benavidez Jr. on the canvass with about 45 seconds left in the final round. Crawford then battered his opponent until referee Celestino Ruiz stepped in to wave off the fight as the crowd went wild.

Terence "Bud" Crawford successfully defends his WBO welterweight title in his hometown of Omaha with a dramatic victory over previously unbeaten Jose Benavidez Jr.pic.twitter.com/HER7w65rbI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 14, 2018

“We knew that he wanted to get in my head and make it a firefight,” Crawford said. “I saw him in his corner taking deep breaths and knew he was done.”

“Oh man, it was coming,” Crawford said of his finishing flurry. “It was just a matter of time. He slowed down tremendously. He was tired. That’s when I saw my opportunity to take my best shot.”

Despite an acrimonious pre-fight buildup, Benavidez Jr. praised his opponent after the bout.

“I gave a hell of a fight to the best fighter in the world,” Benavidez said. “This is boxing. It happens. He is a great fighter, but I’m a great fighter, too. We gave the fans a great show.”

Crawford’s trainer/manager Brian McIntyre was less magnanimous: “I told Benavidez he was going to get his ass kicked. And that’s what Bud did.”