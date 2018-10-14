Featherweight prospect Stevenson makes short work of Simion

Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson earned a first-round TKO win over Viorel Simion after his opponent was sent to the canvass three times on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Stevenson (9-0, 5 KOs) was fighting on the Terence Crawford v Jose Benavidez undercard in Omaha, Nebraska.

Simion, 36, took the fight at short notice having not fought since dropping a 12-round unanimous decision to former super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg in April 2017.

The defeat by Quigg was one of only two that the veteran Romanian had suffered before losing to top featherweight prospect Stevenson. The other came at the hands of another Briton, Lee Selby.

Both Quigg and Selby have been world champions.

Stevenson made some bold callouts in his post-fight interview.

“Y’all can give me Lee Selby next, I feel like,” the American said. “I feel I’ve been calling Lee Selby out since forever. I’ll go to England and fight Lee Selby, and after I fight Lee Selby, I’ll fight Josh Warrington, too.”

Warrington (27-0, 6 KO) holds the IBF featherweight title, which he won from Selby (26-2, 9 KO) in May of this year, and is set to defend his belt against Carl Frampton on December 22 in Manchester.

“I saw an opening and I took it,” Stevenson said. “He gave me the same punch every time. I told [promoter Top Rank] to test me, they tested me.”

“I feel I get better and better with each and every performance. I think I’m the best prospect, I’m not going to lie.”

The victory came in Stevenson’s second fight since he was arrested in July and charged with battery following an altercation in a Miami parking garage.