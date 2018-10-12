Underdog Benavidez says he has plenty of bite

Jose Benavidez Jr. is adamant that he has too much for Terence Crawford, despite the defending WBO welterweight champion being consistently listed as a 25-1 favourite ahead of their fight in his hometown this weekend.

“I feel like he’s a little worried, to be honest with you,” Benavidez said following a press conference on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, the venue for Saturday’s showdown.

“I feel like he’s a little worried because, I mean, I have power, I have speed, I have the height on him. So he should be worried because I’m gonna come take that belt from him. He better be ready.”

The 26-year-old Benavidez (27-0, 18 Kos) was noticeably bigger than Crawford when they stood face-to-face on Thursday but the 31-year-old Crawford (33-0, 24 KOs) has won world titles in three weight classes and is generally regarded as one of the top two boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.

However, Benavidez considers Crawford overrated and believes he hasn’t beaten any top quality opponents.

“He hasn’t faced anyone who has a good resume or has a bad-ass resume,” Benavidez said. “To me, I’m probably the best fighter he’s gonna face, and I’m gonna beat him. He’s gonna lose.

“There’s no way in hell he’s gonna beat me. I’m the bigger guy, I’m the stronger guy, I have longer arms, I’m faster, I’m younger, I’m hungrier. He can say what he wants to say, but honestly, I see fear in his eyes. That’s what I see.

“I’m the bigger guy and I’m gonna break him down and I’m gonna take him to deep waters that he’ll wish he’s never been in.”