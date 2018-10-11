Kautondokwa says he will KO Andrade

Walter Kautondokwa says he will KO America’s Demetrius Andrade when they clash at the TD Garden in Boston on October 20.

Kautondokwa (17-0 16KOs), who has replaced Billy Joe Saunders in the middleweight bout, is confident that he can add to his formidable knockout record in Massachusetts.

The Namibian has only been the full distance once, on his September 2013 debut, winning six fights in the opening round and beating 14 of his opponents before the halfway point of their contests.

Andrade (25-0 16KOs) must reset his radar from training for the tricky southpaw Saunders to the big-hitting African.

“This is a huge opportunity for me and one I will take with both hands,” said Kautondokwa. “I’ve been in the gym and I am 100 percent ready to get to Boston and add Demetrius to my KO record.

“I’ve earned my spot as the number two challenger in the division and I fear no man – Demetrius is a great fighter, but I know that I can KO any 160lber in the world, and that includes Andrade.

“He’s been preparing for Billy Joe, who is a technical guy that doesn’t have power – I am going to be a nightmare for him next Saturday night and I am ready to become a major player in the Middleweight division.”

WBO middleweight champion Saunders was notified two weeks ago that he had failed a drug test. His scheduled title defense in Boston against Andrade was canceled on Tuesday when the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission voted to deny Saunders a license.

An agreement had been put in place for Andrade and Kautondokwa to fight in the event Saunders didn’t receive a license.