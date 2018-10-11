Crawford says Benavidez doesn’t deserve title shot

Terence Crawford has low expectations of Jose Benavidez Jr ahead of their WBO welterweight title fight in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday.

When asked on Wednesday during an open workout whether Benavidez deserved a shot at his title, Crawford said, “No, not at all. But that ain’t the point. The point is we’re here now and we’re fighting on Saturday. Come Saturday, all the talking will be out the window.”

Crawford, 31, will be making the first defense of his WBO 147-pound title that he won in his last bout by stopping Australian Jeff Horn on June 9 in Las Vegas.

Benavidez, 26, once held the WBA’s interim world super lightweight title but didn’t fight for 18 months after suffering a serious leg injury during an unsolved shooting in August 2016.

He is only ranked No. 10 by the WBO among its 147-pound contenders but like Crawford (33-0, 24 KOs) is promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc.

Crawford wants to face fellow welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr. (IBF), Keith Thurman (WBA) and Shawn Porter (WBC).

“I’m just gonna keep doing what I’ve been doing and that’s winning the fights and looking spectacular each and every fight. Everything else will fall into place,” Crawford said.

Talk is cheap so come Saturday there will be nothing left to say say.👊🏿👊🏿 https://t.co/rKaQtWUiZe — Terence Crawford (@budcrawford402) October 10, 2018

Crawford is focused on settling a personal score with Benavidez after the Phoenix native confronted the champion at a weigh-in eight months ago.

Benavidez claims Crawford has long avoided him.

“[Our beef has] been real since day one, since the fight has been announced,” Crawford said. “It ain’t been nothing but real. I’m just gonna go out there and shut him up. That’s it. That’s all.”