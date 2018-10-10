Canelo: I’m world’s best

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez believes his move up to super-middleweight shows he is the “best pound-for-pound fighter in the world”.

The Mexican star unified the middleweight division in September after defeating the previously unbeaten Gennady Golovkin on points, and now targets Rocky Fielding’s WBA ‘regular’ title at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 15 after winning world championship belts at super-welterweight and 160lbs.

“I look forward to exploring this division against current WBA world champion Rocky Fielding,” said Alvarez.

“I will be representing the WBC as its current middleweight world champion as I continue demonstrating to the world that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“It has always been a desire of mine to fight in New York, and where better than at the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.”

Fielding stopped Tyron Zeuge in Germany five months ago to win the WBA title; and now gets his chance to face the sport’s biggest name, according to Alvarez’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

The Golden Boy head is delighted to bring his fighter to a venue which has housed some of the best-known boxers in history, and believes this bout is part of Alvarez’s journey to becoming one of the all-time greats.

“It was about time that the biggest star in boxing headed to Madison Square Garden,” said De La Hoya.

“Nearly every great fighter has fought at this historic arena. Canelo is establishing a historic legacy, and I’m excited that fans in New York will be able to see this great talent in such a famed place for boxing.”