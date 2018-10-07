Beterbiev floors Johnson, Roman stops McDonnell

Artur Beterbiev got up off the canvas to defeat Callum Johnson and retain his IBF light heavyweight title with a fourth-round knockout at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday night.

Johnson showed no fear from the off, and went after the champion, managing to put the Russian down for the first time in his career in the second round with a big overhand left.

Beterbiev recovered and drew blood in the next round as he cut Johnson above the right eye as both fighters traded big shots in what continued to be a slugfest.

The undefeated Johnson continued with his brave strategy in the fourth, but he came undone when Beterbiev connected with a huge right hand that crumpled the Brit’s legs and sent him to the canvas.

Unable to get back onto his feet, he was counted out at 2:36 of Round Four as he suffered a first defeat in 18 fights while the 33-year old Russian earned a 13th KO in 13 fights.

In earlier action, Danny Roman retained his WBA super bantamweight title with a 10th-round stoppage of challenger Gavin McDonnell.

Roman was in control of the fight and well ahead on points when he floored the Brit in the tenth round. McDonnell got to his feet, but could not continue as the referee called a halt to the fight.

It ended a brave challenge by McDonnell, who was outclassed by Roman for long periods, but still managed to hang in and hurt the champion, landing some quality shots in the two rounds before the knockout.

It was only the second loss for McDonnell as Roman made his third successful defence in 13 months since winning the title from Japan’s Shun Kubo.