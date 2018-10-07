Srisaket dominates Diaz to retain WBC belt

Thai boxing star Srisaket Sor Rungvisai retained his WBC Super Flyweight title on Saturday night with a decision win over Iran Diaz in Bangkok.

A packed house of 12,000 fanatical fans at the Impact Arena saw the home favourite dominate the Mexican challenger, earning a decisive 119-109, 119-109, 120-108 win.

Diaz showed a lot of heart to go the distance, but he was no match for the Thai over the 12 rounds.

Srisaket was the favourite heading into the fight, and he demonstrated why, constantly moving forward and landing big shots to the body of Diaz.

The Mexican took huge amounts of punishment, but somehow managed to stay on his feet until the final bell.

Both fighters raised their arms in triumph at the end, and although Diaz looked disappointed with the result, there was no doubting the winner.

“I’m not surprised that Diaz stayed with me until the 12th round as he really trained hard for this fight,” Srisaket said afterwards.