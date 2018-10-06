Canelo to fight Fielding for super-middleweight title

In a surprise move, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is stepping up a weight division to face WBA world super-middleweight title holder Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden in New York on 15 December.

Alvarez has held world titles in two weight divisions but has not contested a world crown at super-middleweight.

The Mexican, 28, goes into the bout off the back of two middleweight contests with Gennady Golovkin, winning a rematch after an initial draw.

“Taking a big challenge more in my career and representing the WBC as 160lbs champion now I will fight for the world title for the 168lbs,” tweeted Alvarez, who still holds the WBC and WBA titles at middleweight.

Con mucha emoción les anuncio mi siguiente pelea. Próximo 15 de diciembre en el MSG de New York. Tomando un gran reto más en mi carrera y representando al wbc como campeón de las 160 lbs ahora pelearé por el título mundial por las 168 lbs vs Rocky Fielding actual campeón wba!🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/h86E4xHDvF — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) October 5, 2018

Britain’s Fielding, 31, won his his WBA ‘regular’ title in his last bout, knocking out Germany’s Tyron Zeuge on July 14.

The WBA recognises a ‘regular’ and ‘super’ champion – Callum Smith, who inflicted the only defeat of compatriot Fielding’s career in 2015.

Fielding pointed to his 2010 professional debut, tweeting: “Living the Dream… From Salford Sports Centre to Madison Sq Garden.”

Living the Dream…From Salford Sports Centre to Madison Sq Garden 😁👌🏼 Rocky from Stocky V Canelo #LetsDoIt pic.twitter.com/G9gPqNBvJT — Rocky Fielding (@Rocky87Fielding) October 5, 2018

Speaking to Sky Sports about the surprise announcement, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said Canelo’s promoter Eric Gomez approached him to arrange the fight.

“I got a text message from Eric Gomez and thought, ‘this could be interesting’. He said ‘what’s Rocky Fielding up to?’, I said ‘he’s looking for a defence’ and he says, ‘well does he want to fight Canelo?’. I nearly dropped the phone and said, ‘possibly, we are looking at our options’ [laughing].

“I spoke to Rocky – and you have to get the best deal for your fighter – but this is the opportunity of a lifetime, this is a Cinderella story. You couldn’t make this up,” Hearn said.

“This is a fight that will change his life forever. He will go in as the much bigger man, a big underdog in the fight. We know that Canelo is coming up from 154 pounds to 160. Rocky Fielding is going to be 180 pounds in the ring.”