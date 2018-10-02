Fury: Wilder is scared of me

Tyson Fury has said Deontay Wilder is scared of him ahead of their fight in Los Angeles in December.

The 30-year-old Fury will attempt to take Wilder’s WBC heavyweight belt when the duo meet at the Staples Centre on December 1.

The former IBF, WBA and WBO world champions made the claim after the two sparred verbally at a press conference in London to promote their upcoming clash, with Fury saying that behind the scenes Wilder is a completely different animal.

“He hasn’t got what he says he’s got,” said the Englishman, “I see fear in Deontay Wilder, I could sense his heartbeat through his suit.

“I know when a man’s scared – Wilder’s terrified of me. He’s timid when he’s around me – looks at the floor, doesn’t make eye contact, all that sort of stuff. Even when he’s around me, off-stage.”

Wilder is unbeaten in 39 fights, but Fury said he is ready to take on the American despite having only two fights since his comeback from a drugs ban.

“I don’t need anymore fights,” added Fury.

“I don’t need one more fight. If it’s going to be his easiest fight then he should knock me out in one round, shouldn’t he? With one punch.

“(Wladimir) Klitschko was a proven puncher who banged me right in the chin – it didn’t do anything. He was catching me throughout the fight with big shots – it didn’t do a thing.

“Everyone who’s a massive puncher can’t take one back, because they load up with everything, leave themselves wide open, and wallop. All of a sudden they’re looking up at the stars.

“If I say I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to fight. If I wasn’t ready, I wouldn’t take the fight.”