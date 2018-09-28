Groves weighs in heavier than Smith ahead of Super Series showdown

George Groves weighed in slightly heavier than fellow Englishman Callum Smith ahead of their World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight final.

Groves, who puts his WBA world title on the line in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, scaled in at 167.8lbs, with Smith at 167.3lbs.

It will be the 28-year-old Smith’s first world title fight but he doesn’t see this as a problem and believes his opponent may be past his best.

“I feel ready, I feel strong and I’m ready to fight and ready to become world champion,” he told worldboxingsuperseries.com.

“He is a good fighter, I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a fighter but he looks like an old man. He looks like he’s had a very hard career,” Smith said.

“He’s had a very good career but there’s a lot of miles on the clock and I am just the younger, fresher, better man, and I am ready to take his world title off him.”

NEWS: We have a fight! Groves and Smith make weight ahead of historic Ali Trophy Final! 🔥🔥🔥 📝 Full story: https://t.co/3pJ6NygeSw#GrovesSmith #RowdyInSaudi 🏆 #AliTrophy pic.twitter.com/UIFW6IPRgd — World Boxing Super Series (@WBSuperSeries) September 27, 2018

Although only two years older than his opponent, Groves will be contesting his eighth world title fight and believes this will work in his favour.

“I am a better fighter than Smith but experience will count for a lot. It’s a massive advantage for me in this one.”

The winner of today’s showdown will become only the third super-middleweight to hold the Ring Magazine belt in recognition of being the best 168lbs fighter in the world and will also lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy as Super Series champion. Groves is confident it will be him.

“I’ve been involved in some real big fights as a professional,” he said. “I recently became WBA Super champion and ranked No 1 in the division.

“Up for grabs for me this time round is the Ring Magazine belt, the WBC Diamond Championship and obviously the Ali Trophy as well.

“The tournament is only in year one, but everyone is extremely excited about it. It’s a very prestigious thing to be associated with it. I’m going to make sure I win it, and win it well, to stake my claim as the No 1 in the division.”

The contest will be Groves’ first fight since defeating Chris Eubank Jr in the tournament’s semi-final in February, despite dislocating his shoulder in the final round.

“The shoulder is working,” Groves said. “It took a long time to get back to full fitness but everything has gone as good as it possibly could.”