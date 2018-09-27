Joshua’s option in China

Anthony Joshua’s growing worldwide popularity would be enhanced by another fight with Zhang Zhilei, his old rival believes.

China’s Zhilei was floored and outpointed in the quarter-finals of the London 2012 Olympic Games by Joshua who went on to claim the gold medal.

Six years later Zhilei is unbeaten in 19 fights as a professional and, based in New York City but with his next fight in China on Friday, Zhilei told Sky Sports that he could help Joshua unlock two new markets and increase his global appeal.

Joshua wants to fight all over the world. Should he fight in China?

Zhang Zhilei: He always fights in the UK. If he doesn’t want to take the chance and fight in China, we should fight in the US.

How popular is heavyweight boxing now in China?

Zhang Zhilei: Chinese fans are starting to follow professional boxing a lot, plus China has great atmosphere for boxing. I’m the only heavyweight people want to follow in China. I got a lot of fans from China asking me when my fight will be and what my training looks like. People want to know about me. This is one of my biggest motivations.

What do you remember from your Olympic fight against Joshua?

Zhang Zhilei: I do remember very clearly. I went inside the ring thinking the only way to win that fight is to knock him out, which was the wrong strategy and got me over anxious. Now me and my trainer Shaun George are working on a lot of good stuff in the ring. People will see that I’m totally different.

Do you want revenge?

Zhang Zhilei: Yes.

How close are you to fighting the world’s best heavyweights?

Zhang Zhilei: I’m ready to step up and fight the best fighters out there. I’m just waiting for my promoter to negotiate and work together internally to approach that goal.

Are you targeting the world titles held by Anthony Joshua?

Zhang Zhilei: I’m targeting all belts. I believe in order to be the best I have to beat the best. Now everyone is saying that Joshua is the best fighter so I will go against him to get those belts.