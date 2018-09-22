Date set for Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury

WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet in the ring on Saturday, December 1.

The venue has not yet been announced but is expected to be in the United States.

American Wilder and Briton Fury have both signed contracts.

“The two best heavyweights competing against each other, the best fighting the best, giving the people what they want,” Wilder said on social media.

#WilderFury is ON❗️ WBC Heavyweight World Champion @BronzeBomber announces his Dec. 1 @ShowtimeBoxing PPV title fight vs Lineal Heavyweight Champion @Tyson_Fury. Stay tuned to PBC for more details. pic.twitter.com/c6MNYHx8d2 — PBC (@premierboxing) September 22, 2018

A three-stop promotional tour will start on October 1 in London before moving to New York and Los Angeles.

Fury has fought twice since making his long-awaited from a two-and-a-half-year exile from boxing, winning both bouts. His last victory a unanimous points decision over Francesco Pianeta this past August. He remains undefeated.

“I know you have got a big punch, I know you are unbeaten, I know you have got a big mouth, and I know you want to win, but you don’t want it like I do,” Fury said about Wilder on social media.

That’s the face when everything is going great in your life, FIT & healthy good looking & charming confident & sexy not to mention world boxing champion & property developer. Father,husband,brother,son,uncle, Ambassador for mental health, motivation speaker, child of God. pic.twitter.com/CVF8tBcMMO — DON TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 18, 2018

“You can’t beat me, I will out heart you, I will force my will upon you until you quit and that is a promise. This chin is going nowhere, this chin will absorb all your power and I’ll detonate.”

Like Fury, Wilder is also still undefeated, boasting 39 knockouts from 40 wins. He has held the WBC title since 2015.

“I just beat, in my opinion, one of the best heavyweights in Luis Ortiz and now I am going for the next best in the heavyweight division,” said Wilder.