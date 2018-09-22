Bellew blasts ‘cheat’ Povetkin

Former WBC cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew says it is an “absolute disgrace” that boxers convicted of doping are allowed back after serving bans – and he predicts a fighter will be “killed at the hands of a drug cheat”.

Bellew was speaking ahead of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title clash against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin, 39, who has had two doping convictions.

“[The fight] shouldn’t be even taking place,” Bellew told BBC Radio 5.

Povetkin – the 2004 Olympic super heavyweight champion – first tested positive for meldonium in May 2016, and was banned from the boxing indefinitely when he failed a second drugs test the following year.

At the time of his first failed test, Povetkin said he had stopped taking meldonium in 2015, before it became a banned substance.

In November 2017 his ban was reduced to a year.

Bellew says boxing authorities do not take doping “seriously enough”.

“It is an absolute disgrace that these guys are getting to fight,” said the 35-year-old Briton.

“Giving time served bans is not doing anything. Alexander Povetkin, let’s just be straight and honest, should not be even in this fight.

“It shouldn’t be even taking place, but it has to take place all because of governing bodies and sanctioning bodies.”

He added: “Mark my words, one day it’s going to happen – someone is going to be killed at the hands of a drug cheat.”

Bellew said: “I’m pretty sure Anthony Joshua wouldn’t choose to face Alexander Povetkin, and not because he’s scared of him or thinks he’s a brilliant fighter – because Anthony’s shown that he’ll face anybody.

“Why would you want to face a cheat when you don’t have to? You know this man is capable of cheating. It’s not been a one-off mistake.”