Povetkin feeling ‘no pressure’ ahead of Joshua clash

After engaging in an icy final stare-down, Alexander Povetkin is feeling “no pressure” ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua.

The menacing Russian hit the scales at 15st 12lbs, with Joshua 17st 8lbs 5oz, as the blockbuster battle for the WBA, WBO and IBF world titles draws near.

Povetkin cut a relaxed and confident figure at the weigh-in with little concern about coming in the much lighter man.

“It’s a very comfortable and good weight for me, I feel great,” he said, via a translator.

“I didn’t see anything in his [Joshua’s] eyes. I have prepared for speed and power.

“I’m very calm, I feel no pressure and am very happy about this fight taking place so soon.

“It’s very pleasant for me to see fans of mine here in England rooting for me.

“I don’t make predictions, it will be an interesting and thrilling fight.”

Despite the sizeable weight advantage, unified champion Joshua insists he is agile enough to bring up his 22nd professional victory.

“He’s going to be quick, going to be fast, so I’ll put on my dancing shoes and be fast with my feet,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“I’m a physical, strong guy, who knows how to box.”