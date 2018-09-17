Wilder camp mum on Joshua bout

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed he is yet to hear back from Deontay Wilder’s team regarding a possible clash with Anthony Joshua.



Wilder and Joshua have swapped friendly jabs on social media, there are no negotiations going on behind the scenes. The idea of the two dangerous and undefeated heavyweights going toe-to-toe is certainly an enticing one for boxing fans.



However, according to Hearn, Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has been tough to get hold of.



“If there’s even a chance that an undisputed title fight could happen in April, you’ve got to at least talk about it,” Hearn told Sky Sports.



“Maybe they don’t use emails – maybe Shelly uses carrier pigeons or smoke signals. I’m going to strap a note to a pigeon’s leg and send it to New York.



“It’s not a case of saying they’re concentrating on [Tyson] Fury. It’s the promoters’ job to plan ahead. It’s frustrating because there’s limited time to make the fight. People must be realising that they don’t want the fight because, if they did, why haven’t they replied?”



Joshua, who faces Alexander Povetkin at Wembley on Saturday, already has April 13th booked at the same venue but still needs to finalise an opponent.



A good promoter always has a backup plan and Hearn is no different, confirming that a rematch with Dillian Whyte would be on the cards if Wilder could not be tied down.



“At the moment, yes,” continued Hearn.



“He is first going to fight in December. We are negotiating, talking for December 22 at The O2. Making a fight when the fighters don’t particularly like each other is very difficult. But generally people are bright enough to swallow their pride, and get it done. There’s a good chance.”