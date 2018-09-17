How Joshua is a physical beast

As Anthony Joshua prepares for his title defence against Alexander Povetkin, we take a look at his incredible physical fitness.

The Englishman has amassed an impressive record in a relatively short time in the heavyweight division, notching up 21 decisive and consecutive victories, 20 of them via knockout. Arguably none were more impressive than his dismantling of the legendary Wladimir Klitschko in 2017.

In his quest to become the greatest heavyweight of all time, Joshua’s team regularly put him through the paces. After a while of scrolling through his social media, one begins to understand what it takes to reach that goal.

Phew, it’s no wonder Joshua is such physical specimen.

Greek God body aside, he has to take care of the technical side too, and that’s what trainer Rob McCracken is for.

“He’s improving technically all the time, he’s improving in his knowledge and how to box a round, and how to have a breather, and how to tie somebody up, as opposed to fighting for the whole round, so he gets better all the time,” McCracken told Sky Sports.

“With Anthony, he can box, he can fight, and he’s got a really good fighting brain and can up the pace when he needs to and he can down it. He’s learnt on the job with the Klitschko fight, and after that. The rounds that he got in the bank with [Carlos] Takam and [Joseph] Parker will have only made him a better fighter.”

On Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd and a dogged opponent who has just one loss on his record, Joshua is out to prove just that.