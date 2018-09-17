Unhappy Golovkin wants trilogy fight

Talk of a trilogy fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin has already begun following the Mexican’s win over GGG in an epic 12-round battle in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Canelo claimed the WBA (Super), WBC and IBO middleweight titles from the previously unbeaten Kazakh after judges scored the blockbuster bout in his favour 115-113, 115-113, 114-114.

Golovkin stormed out of the ring at the T-Mobile Arena following the majority decision loss in his second meeting with Canelo, almost a year to the day of their controversial draw that most experts had Golovkin winning.

Speaking afterwards, Golovkin was clearly not happy with the result and felt he was the better fighter.

“I’m not going to say who won tonight, because the victory belongs to Canelo, according to the judges.

“I thought it was a very good fight for the fans and very exciting. I thought I fought better than he did.”

Canelo has already talked about a third fight and Golovkin added: “We would like to have a third fight, we will negotiate that, that’s what we want.”

Boss of Golovkin’s company GGG Promotions Tom Loeffler, however, said he thought it would be tough for his fighter to get the win over Canelo in Las Vegas.

“I don’t know if we can win a decision in Las Vegas,” Loeffler said.

May 2019 around the time of Cinco de Mayo has been proposed as a potential date for the much anticipated trilogy fight.