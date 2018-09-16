Mayweather: I’m fighting Pacquiao in 2018

Floyd Mayweather revealed on social media that he will come out of retirement once more to face rival Manny Pacquiao.

The undefeated former pound-for-pound King made the announcement via Instagram while appearing to be out partying with the Filipino superstar on Saturday.

“I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way,” read the caption.

Another clip of their interaction appeared on Pacquiao’s Twitter feed, though no further details of the potential bout were given.

The pair met in a highly anticipated clash in 2015 that failed to live up to the hype, with Mayweather outscoring Pacquiao in a dull affair. Since, the American has recorded wins over Andre Berto and Conor McGregor.

However, given Pacquiao’s poor record since the Mayweather clash (3-1) and the lack of spectacle of their first fight, it is unclear if this is a bout boxing fans really want to see.