Mayweather: I’m fighting Pacquiao in 2018

Floyd Mayweather revealed on social media that he will come out of retirement once more to face rival Manny Pacquiao.
The undefeated former pound-for-pound King made the announcement via Instagram while appearing to be out partying with the Filipino superstar on Saturday.
“I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way,” read the caption.
Another clip of their interaction appeared on Pacquiao’s Twitter feed, though no further details of the potential bout were given.
— Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) September 15, 2018
The pair met in a highly anticipated clash in 2015 that failed to live up to the hype, with Mayweather outscoring Pacquiao in a dull affair. Since, the American has recorded wins over Andre Berto and Conor McGregor.
However, given Pacquiao’s poor record since the Mayweather clash (3-1) and the lack of spectacle of their first fight, it is unclear if this is a bout boxing fans really want to see.