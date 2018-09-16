Alvarez: It was a clear victory

Canelo Alvarez claims the judges got the decision correct following another hotly contested fight with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday.



The Mexican superstar became the only man to defeat Golovkin when the judges handed down a majority decision win in Las Vegas.



It was tight on the scorecards, with judge Glenn Feldman scoring the bout 114-114 while Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld both scored 115-113 in favour of Alvarez.





“I showed my victory with facts,” the 28-year-old told ESPN.



“He was the one who was backing up. I feel satisfied because I gave a great fight. It was a clear victory.

“That was a great fight, but in the end, it was a victory for Mexico. And again, it was an opportunity, and I want to shout out to my opponent, the best in the sport of boxing. I am a great fighter, and I showed it tonight. If the people want another round, I’ll do it again.”



Meanwhile, Golovkin declined a post fight interview and headed straight to the changeroom, where he received stitches above his right eye. However, according to ESPN, the Kazakh believed he was the better fighter on the night.



“I’m not going to say who won tonight, because the victory belongs to Canelo, according to the judges,” the 36-year-old told the press later.



“I thought it was a very good fight for the fans and very exciting. I thought I fought better than he did.”