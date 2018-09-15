Ramirez beats Orozco to retain title

America’s Jose Ramirez defeated Antonio Orozco on points to retain his WBC junior welterweight title in Fresno, California.

Ramirez (23-0, 16 KO) put Orozco on the canvass (27-1, 17 KO) in the fourth round with a right to the head and floored his opponent again with a left hook to the body in the eighth. The Mexican bounced back from both knockdowns though and was never completely out of things.

That said, Ramirez was the clear victor, all three judges scoring the bout 119-107 for the Californian, who once again showed his star potential.

Ramirez plants Orozco again with a vicious body shot. And somehow the challenger finishes the round! #RamirezOrozco pic.twitter.com/TH4w5oScOr — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 15, 2018

It was Ramirez’s first title defence after winning the then-vacant belt at Madison Square Garden in March by defeating compatriot Amir Imam.

Ramirez was supposed to defend his title earlier this year against Danny O’Connor, but O’Connor was hospitalized the day before the fight and the bout was cancelled.