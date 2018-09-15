GGG, Canelo face off before big fight

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez both made weight on Friday afternoon ahead of their eagerly-anticipated rematch for the world middleweight championship in Las Vegas. Golovkin tipped the scales at 159.6lb, while Alvarez weighed in at 159.4lb.

The bad blood between the pair in the lead-up to the fight was again evident at the T-Mobile Arena yesterday when they had to be separated in their only face-to-face appearance before the title clash.

Alvarez invaded Golovkin’s space when they came together for the traditional staredown and drove his forehead into his opponent’s, but Golovkin stood expressionless, staring back until they were separated after about 15 seconds.

Golovkin, also known as Triple G, scoffed at the antics of his opponent.

“I saw he is like a clown, he is like a showman, he is not true guy,” the fighter from Kazakhstan said. “Tomorrow you’ll see a real war. This is not fight, this is not regular fight, [this is] like special war.”

Through an interpreter Alvarez explained his behaviour: “I got excited from seeing all the fans. They motivated me to do that right now and more than anything you’re going to see, I defeated him at the weigh-in, now it’s time to defeat him on Saturday.”

“I don’t like to talk. Tomorrow I will show you instead of words.”

Golovkin is defending his WBC and WBA title belts, as well as the lesser IBO title, while Alvarez enters as the Ring magazine and lineal middleweight champion by virtue of a 2015 win over Miguel Cotto.

Golovkin and Alvarez met almost a year ago to the day at the same venue for their first fight, which ended in a controversial draw with the ringside consensus believing Golovkin had done enough to win.

A rematch was initially scuppered after Alvarez failed a pair of drugs tests for the banned substance clenbuterol in February.

Alvarez claimed the failed tests were a result of eating contaminated meat but the Nevada Athletic Commission imposed a backdated six-month suspension.

Golovkin has branded the Mexican as a drugs cheat and claimed that he was covered in injection marks during their 2017 fight.

“I don’t believe it was beef,” Golovkin said in a recent interview. “Pharmaceutical experts have determined that it was doping and not contaminated meat. I think it’s nonsense and I don’t like it. You could not deny that there were injection marks on his hands and on his arms. I don’t know what it was, but they were injection marks.

“Everywhere, on biceps, stomach, pretty much everywhere. All over his body you could see injection marks.”

Alvarez has hit back, saying Golovkin’s allegations are an attempt to make excuses prior to their rematch.

“Those are the kicks and screams of someone who is drowning,” he said.

“Those are the excuses that they are making because of what is coming on Saturday — which is a loss for them.”