Bellew to fight Usyk in November

Britain’s Tony Bellew will challenge Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed world cruiserweight title in Manchester on November 10th.

“There is no greater test than Oleksandr Usyk,” Bellew said.

“He is one of the most feared men in boxing. This is the ultimate test for me.”

The 35-year-old from Liverpool told Matchroom: “Make no mistake, I know this is the most dangerous fight of my life but I’m also going into this with my eyes wide open, I’m not in awe of Usyk.

“I won’t stand and admire him and allow him to rattle off five-punch combinations on my head.

“He’s meeting someone now who’s just as quick as him, someone that’s competed at a division lighter than him and someone that’s come across fighters much more powerful than him.

“I’m going into this fight with absolutely nothing to lose because the whole world thinks I’m going to get smashed. I have everything to gain and nothing to lose. On November 10, I’m going to do something that nobody has ever done before, I’m going to knock out an undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world.”

Talking to the BBC earlier this month about the prospect of a fight with Usyk, Bellew said he had the power to beat the Ukrainian.

“I have that one-punch power that he doesn’t. I can iron this fella out with one punch. It takes one movement, one mistake, sucking him in for one second and I will put him out.”

It’s ON! Keep doubting me is all I have to say!! pic.twitter.com/lL1k8jZLjC — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) September 14, 2018

Usyk became the first man to hold all four world cruiserweight titles – WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF – when he won the inaugural World Boxing Super Series.

The 31-year-old from Simferopol won the WBO title in his 10th fight before adding the WBC with victory over Mairis Briedis of Latvia in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final. He claimed the IBF and WBA crowns by beating Russia’s Murat Gassiev in the final.

“I’ve been preparing for this fight for a long time and I’m delighted that we’ve got the venue and the date finalised. I cannot wait to fight in the UK,” the 2012 Olympic heavyweight gold medallist said.

“I am deep into my training camp with my team, working hard and preparing for a long fight with Tony.

“He says he will beat me and I love his attitude, but you cannot beat-up somebody who is invisible in the ring. As always I will be victorious on Nov 10.”