Cotto: Canelo has the edge

Miguel Cotto is backing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to come out on top in Saturday’s rematch with IBO, WBC, and WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas.

The former four division world champion backed the Mexican in the much anticipated fight, saying that most people don’t realise what a fine technical boxer Canelo is.

“It’s going to be a difficult fight to choose. I will sit down to enjoy the fight, I understand and I know that Canelo is going to eliminate all of those faults that he had in the first fight and he will present a smarter fighting pattern in this rematch… I’m going with Canelo,” Cotto told ESPN Deportes.

Cotto should know, having fought Canelo in November 2015 in Las Vegas when the Mexican earned a decision win to capture the WBC middleweight belt he later vacated when pressed to fight Golovkin.

The Puerto Rican legend, who claimed titles at junior welterweight, welterweight, junior middleweight and middleweight, retired from boxing at the age of 37 following his shock decision loss to Sadam Ali in December last year.

Golovkin and Canelo fought out a controversial split draw at the at the T-Mobile Arena in September of last year and Cotto said he expects this fight to be just as close.

“This will be a difficult fight, as complicated as the first one. I realize that the one who has studied that first fight to perfection and found flaws that can get afloat from his opponent will come out victorious,” he said.

“Let’s hope for a great fight like the first one and let’s hope that the decision is fair and to the liking of all the public.”