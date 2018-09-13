Canelo Alvarez fires back at GGG’s doping claims

Canelo Alvarez has hit back strongly at Gennady Golovkin’s allegation that he was covered in injection marks during their 2017 fight.

The Alvarez and GGG rematch was initially slated for May, but was cancelled after Canelo received a doping suspension for testing positive for clenbuterol.

The Mexican claimed contaminated meat was to blame for the positive test, but GGG isn’t buying it because he believes he could see evidence of Alvarez’ doping on his body when they fought to a draw back in 2017.

“I don’t believe it was beef,” GGG said in a recent interview. “Pharmaceutical experts have determined that it was doping and not contaminated meat. I think it’s nonsense and I don’t like it. You could not deny that there were injection marks on his hands and on his arms. I don’t know what it was, but they were injection marks.

“Everywhere, on biceps, stomach, pretty much everywhere. All over his body you could see injection marks. But right now it’s the last thing that worries me. I am worried about the fight, that’s the most important thing. It makes no sense to guess whether or not he had taken something [before the first fight]. The commission has allowed him to fight. The important thing was that he got caught the second time.”

But Canelo has hit back, saying GGG’s allegations are just an attempt at making excuses prior to their rematch.

“Those are the kicks and screams of someone who is drowning,” he said.

“Those are the excuses that they are making because of what is coming on Saturday — which is a loss for them.

“I’ve been monitored for most of my career, I’ve been monitored by WADA since 2011 and that’s why they have authorities.”