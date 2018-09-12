Golovkin: There were needle marks everywhere

Gennady Golovkin claims he saw injection marks all over Canelo Alvarez when they fought in Las Vegas last year.

The Kazakh Killer squared off with the Mexican Maestro in September last year, with the judges arriving at a controversial split decision.

The pair were set for a rematch earlier this year, but Alvarez tested positive for banned substance clenbuterol. Alvarez pleaded his innocence and blamed contaminated meat for the positive test. However, Golovkin isn’t buying it for one second.

“I don’t believe it was beef,” the undefeated 36-year-old is quoted as saying by Independent.

“Pharmaceutical experts have determined that it was doping and not contaminated meat. I think it’s nonsense and I don’t like it. You could not deny that there were injection marks on his hands and on his arms. I don’t know what it was but they were injection marks.

“Everywhere, on biceps, stomach, pretty much everywhere. All over his body you could see injection marks. But right now it’s the last thing that worries me. I am worried about the fight, that’s the most important thing.”

Having served out his six month ban, Alvarez and Golovkin face-off once more in a highly anticipated middleweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday.

When asked about Gennady’s claims about the injection marks, Alvarez disputed them, throwing shade on the Kazakh’s camp.

“Those are the kicks and screams of someone who is drowning,” said the 28-year-old.

“Those are the excuses that they are making because of what is coming on Saturday – which is a loss for them.”