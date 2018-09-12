Top five GGG knockouts

As the boxing world prepares for Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin 2 this weekend, we take a look at the latters devastating knockout power.

The highly anticipated rematch is set for Saturday at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas, with the undefeated Kazakh opening as the slight betting favourite with the bookmakers.

And it’s knockouts like this that have created those odds…

vs Proksa, 2012.

Proksa had never been floored until he met Golovkin, but he finally met his match that September. After four rounds of brutality issued from the furious fists of Golovkin Proska finally couldn’t take the power anymore.

“The guy hits like a hammer. I tried everything, but it did not work,” said the Pole.

vs Nobuhiro Ishida, 2013.

The Japanese star was another boxer than had never been finished, but those are Golovkin’s speciality. Stepping into the ring with a strong chin at the very least, Ishida had an outside chance. But after two rounds of punishment, it was just a matter of time.

In a combination that ended with a right to the side of Ishida’s head, he went flying through the ropes and into the arms of the ringside doctor who seemed to have been positioned by fate.

vs Matthew Macklin , 2013.

This is not your average knockout. Golovkin and Macklin were involved in quite war up until the third round, where a powerful left hook found the body of the Birmingham native, sending him straight to the canvas, writhing in pain.

“I’ve never been down from a body shot and that just folded me in half,” Macklin told The Daily Star at the time.

“I wouldn’t have got up even if I had 30 seconds. I was in agony, I broke two of my ribs.”

vs Marco Antonio Rubio, 2014.

The veteran had only been floored once in his distinguished career and would have fancied his chances at going the distance against Golovkin. But in this case, it was just the second round.

After getting the Mexican on the back foot, Golovkin landed a brain-rattling overhead left on the top of Rubino’s head, and it was all she wrote.

The result represented A landmark victory for Golovkin, as he picked up the WBC middleweight title, which he still holds today.

vs Vanes Martirosyan, 2018.

This is Golovkin’s most recent knockout, one that likely has Alvarez fans trembling in their boots. Martirosyan was a late replacement for Alvarez, who pulled out of the rematch after he failed a drug test.

It was Golovkin’s chance to make a statement, and he sure did. Within five minutes, the Kazakh killer unleashed nine unanswered power shots then left Martirosyan face first on the deck.

“It was like being hit by a train,” quipped the American afterwards.