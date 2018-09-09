Khan recovers to beat Vargas on points

Amir Khan survived a knock down to earn a decision win over Samuel Vargas in Birmingham on Saturday as the former world champion continue his comeback.

The 31-year old welterweight was sent to the canvas near the end of the second round in his second bout since returning after two years out of the sport.

Vargas had already been put down himself a round earlier after a straight left from Khan, but he surprised his opponent with an overhand right that sent the Brit down, silencing the capacity crowd.

The Bolton fighter was saved by the bell, and recovered to floor Vargas again in the very next round.

The fight ebbed and flowed from there on, both men having successes, but Khan could not finish off the Colombian-born Vargas as the fight went the distance.

Vargas just can’t see them coming! Only chance Vargas has is if Amir doesn’t compose himself! When Amir is in full flow and control he’s an extremely hard fighter to beat! Just needs to control the red mist and he’s unreal. #KhanVargas — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) September 8, 2018

The judges scored it 119-108, 119-109 and 118-110 in Khan’s favour as speculation turned to who he will face next.

Watching at ringside was Kell Brook, who is keen to face Khan and has said he is willing to drop down to welterweight to do so.

Khan, meanwhile, said either Brook or Manny Pacquiao would do.

“The only fight that works for me over Kell Brook is Manny Pacquiao,” Khan said afterwards. “I want him. He is my number one pick. If not, we go back to the drawing board and if it’s Kell Brook it’s Kell Brook.”