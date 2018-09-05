Golovkin warns Alvarez ahead of showdown

Gennady Golovkin had some stern words for Canelo Alvarez ahead of their highly anticipated rematch later this month.

The duo first squared off in Las Vegas this time last year, with a split decision leading to a draw. The result was somewhat controversial, with judge Adelaide Byrd awarding the fight to Alvarez 118-110 when many experts believed Golovkin had done enough to win the fight.

Negotiations for a rematch started immediately but were hampered by Alvarez’s failed drug test. Nonetheless, with the banned served and the fighters less than two weeks away from stepping into the ring again, Golovkin is as motivated as ever.

“I want to punish him,” the undefeated Kazakh told Express.

“I want to have a fight and punish him for all the bad things that he and his team have done – to size him down and put them in their place.

“We have two different styles of boxing. I have a completely different style of boxing. What I believe and hope that in this upcoming fight, we’ll come to this style of boxing which allows us to finish this fight early.”

Alvarez v Golovkin 2 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 15 September.