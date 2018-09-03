Is Klitschko on the comeback train?

A video of former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has sparked rumours of a return to the boxing ring.

The Ukrainian superstar posted a video on his official Facebook page, where he looks sharp as he dismantles his sparring partner.

At the end of the video, the 42-year-old turns to the camera and says: “I can’t stop it, I don’t want to stop it. It’s a habit and I love it.”

Many fans called for his return on social media following the post, though there has been no official announcement from his camp.

Klitschko retired from boxing in August 2017 after back-to-back losses against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Fury ended his 21 win streak with a shock decision win in Germany in 2015, taking his six belts from him.