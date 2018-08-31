Muhamad Ridhwan in headline title fight with Paulus Ambund at Kings of Lion City

Ringstar Boxing announced that boxing champ Muhamad Ridhwan will go head to head against Paulus Ambunda for the IBO World Super Bantamweight title in their Singapore show.

30-year-old undefeated Muhamad “The Chosen Wan” Ridhwan, who is also the current IBO Intercontinental Featherweight champion, boasts a 11-0 professional record heading into the headlining bout scheduled for September 29.

The Singaporean boxer is expected to face a challenging path to become a double boxing champion with former WBO World champion Paulus “The Rock” Ambunda standing in his way in what Ringstar founder and CEO Scott Farrell described as a “world class IBO world title fight”.

Also on the Roar of Singapore V – The Kings of Lion City show, which marks the first co-promotion between venue Marina Bay Sands and Ringstar, IBO World Bantamweight title holder Filipino Michael “Gloves on Fire” Dasmarinas is set to square off with Ghana’s Manyo “Black Flash” Plange.

Meanwhile, Keng “The Mean Machine” Fai will be aiming to retain his IBO Oceania Welterweight belt as the Malaysian squares off with undefeated Frenchman Abdelelah Karroum.

In the night’s other must-catch bout, WBC Asia Continental Light Heavyweight Champion Mirage “Miracle” Khan follows up his brutal trilogy with Chase Haley by defending his strap against rising New Zealand prospect Jonathan Taylor.

Roar of Singapore V – The Kings of Lion City takes place September 29 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.