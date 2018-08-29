Wanheng not thinking about Mayweather record

Thailand’s Wanheng Menayothin insists he is only focussed on winning his bout with Pedro Taduran and is paying no attention to the Floyd Mayweather record that he would beat should he emerge victorious on Wednesday night.

Menayothin equalled Mayweather’s 50-0 record when he demolished Leroy Estrada inside five rounds in his last outing in Nakhon Ratchasima.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old Thai legend will attempt to defend his WBC mini-flyweight belt for the tenth time.

If he succeeds he will better the famous Mayweather’s record and boast the best numbers of any current world champion.

Standing in his way though is Filipino challenger Taduran and Wanheng is of the opinion that if anything but the 21-year-old is on his mind, he will fall short in front of his adoring home crowd.

“I don’t think much about [records] at all,” Wanheng said on the eve of the encounter.

“I rather focus on the tough fighter who will come-in throwing punches at me.”

Both fighters made weight at the Maihom Resort Hotel on Tuesday and everything is set for a potentially historic day for boxing.