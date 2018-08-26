Shortest fight ever after boxer walks out of ring

Nigerian boxer Efe Ajagba secured the easiest – and fastest – win of his career after his opponent walked out of the ring in protest and was disqualified.

The incident happened Friday night at a Premier Boxing Champions bout in Minnesota: As soon as the bell rang, Ajagba’s opponent Curtis Harper exited the ring, forcing the official to disqualify him and award Ajagba the victory.

Harper later revealed that he decided to do the stunt because he feels he was not paid enough to fight: