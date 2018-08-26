Pedraza tops Beltran to take WBO lightweight title

Jose Pedraza took the WBO lightweight title from Ray Beltran by unanimous decision on Saturday after 12 punishing rounds in Arizona.

Champion Beltran was confident going into the bout at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, but his Puerto Rican opponent stood tall to earn the decision 117-110, 117-110, and 115-112.

Pedraza clearly had a strategy to keep Beltran at bay with his jab and it worked like a dream in the early rounds as the challenger built up an early lead on the scorecards.

Beltran tried to counter with several big shots as the fight went on, but Pedraza kept up his scoring with the jab.

The champion continued to land some solid shots only for his opponent to find a second wind following a lull through six and seven, the younger man stepping up his workrate, the jab once again proving his most potent weapon.

Beltran was being outboxed, but was still in with a chance until Pedraza floored him in the penultimate round with a big uppercut, the champion just about surviving the round after being pinned to the ropes.

Pedraza then came on even stronger in the final round, hitting Pedraza with a big final flurry ahead of the bell and the inevitable result.

On the undercard, Isaac Dogboe was in impressive form as he demolished Japan’s Hidenori Otake with a first-round knockout to defend his WBO super bantamweight title.

The Ghanaian was on the front foot from the bell, and put Otake down for the first time in just the second minute with a strong left hook.

He got back up but was in trouble again just 20 seconds later, his gloves on the canvas after another Dogboe flurry.

It was all over shortly after as the referee stepped in to prevent the Japanese veteran from taking further punishment.

The win takes the 23-year old Dogboe’s record to 20-0 with 13 of those wins coming via KO, while Otake, stopped for the first time in his career, dropped to 13-3-3.