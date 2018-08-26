Boxer walks out before throwing a punch

Efe Ajagba made boxing history be earning the fastest victory in boxing history when his opponent Curtis Harper walked out the ring after one second.

The promising young heavyweight and Harper featured on Premier Boxing Champions card in Minneapolis. However, as soon as the bell rang, Harper ducked through the ropes and strolled in splendid isolation back to the dressing room, leaving the commentators and the crowd dumbfounded.

The referee had no choice but to award Ajagba the victory via disqualification. It later emerged – according to PBC commentator Jordan Hardy – that Harper’s walkout was in protest to poor pay.

If y’all are wondering I spoke to Harper and he said he walked out of the ring because he’s not getting paid enough to fight and that he wants respect. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #AjagbaHarper #PBConFS1 — Jordan Hardy (@PBCJordanHardy) August 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Ajagba’s camp talked up the undefeated Nigeria after the bizarre event.

“No punch necessary,” Ajagba’s promoter told ESPN.

“One look and the opponent runs, runs out of the ring. He defined what the most feared man in boxing means.”